Split Panel Affirms $3.2M Fee Award Against Philip Morris

By Nathan Hale (January 20, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court affirmed a $3.2 million attorney fee for a plaintiff in an Engle progeny tobacco case against Philip Morris USA Inc., but the judges split sharply, like the parties, over one factor for determining a reasonable hourly rate. In a 2-1 decision, the majority of the First District panel found Wednesday that a Jacksonville trial court had not abused its discretion when it found the hourly rates requested by plaintiff Elaine Jordan's attorneys were reasonable and awarded her $3.2 million to cover their fees, plus more than $288,000 for legal costs. Jordan's case is one of thousands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS