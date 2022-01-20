Health Co. Gets ERISA Suit Booted To Arbitration

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 20, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court on Thursday granted a health care company's push to send a proposed class action challenging allegedly excessive retirement plan fees to arbitration, backing the validity of the plan's arbitration agreement with its participants. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Scola Jr. ruled that under the Federal Arbitration Act, defendant Baptist Health South Florida Inc. had a right to amend its retirement plan documents to include compulsory binding arbitration and forbid actions brought on a representative or class basis. Judge Scola rejected the plaintiffs' argument for an exemption from the arbitration provision and said the language prohibiting class actions didn't...

