Live Nation Gets Costs After Exit From Wrongful Death Suit

By Mike Curley (January 21, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has given the go-ahead to an order awarding Live Nation Entertainment Inc. costs after it was dismissed from a suit over the death of a 24-year-old at a music festival, finding that the plaintiffs' bid to contest the costs came too late. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-justice panel affirmed an order denying a motion to file a late motion to tax or contest costs by Terry Tom, whose son, Nicholas, died after ingesting ecstasy at a Las Vegas music festival organized by a subsidiary of Live Nation. According to the opinion, Tom had sued Insomniac...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS