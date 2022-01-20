RR Donnelley Reveals New Bid From Unnamed Suitor

By Benjamin Horney (January 20, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Marketing and communications company R.R. Donnelley & Sons said Thursday that an unidentified suitor seeking to usurp its $2.3 billion takeover by Chatham Asset Management has launched an increased offer that is valued at $11.50 per share and may constitute a superior deal. The updated proposal for Chicago-based R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. is nonbinding, according to a statement. It is $0.50 per share more than the previous bid made by the undisclosed suitor in late December, and $0.65 per share higher than the deal with Chatham Asset Management LLC, inked Dec. 15. According to Thursday's statement, the unidentified suitor says...

