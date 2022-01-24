Online Subscriptions Face New Calif. Arbitration Standard

By Joseph Addiego (January 24, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- In a case of first impression, the California Court of Appeal for the Fourth District in San Diego recently considered "under what circumstances a 'sign-in wrap' agreement … is valid and enforceable" between consumers and online companies that offer subscription-based products or services on a recurring basis.[1] In Sellers v. JustAnswer LLC, for the first time, an appellate court applied the "clear and conspicuous" standard from California's Automatic Renewal Law, or ARL,[2] to the analysis of whether the consumer entered into a binding contract by agreeing to online terms of use that contained an arbitration provision and class action waiver. This decision...

