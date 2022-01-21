NYU Trims COVID Suit But Can't Ditch Campus Fees Claims

By Craig Clough (January 21, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A federal judge has trimmed a proposed class action against New York University over its March 2020 COVID-19 closure, cutting claims related to tuition but denying NYU's bid to slash similar claims in connection to fees paid by students for access to campus amenities including health services and university facilities. In ruling Thursday on NYU's motion to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon held that the complaint by former NYU graduate student Nelcy Mabel Garcia De Leon did not allege any facts showing the university made a specific promise to only hold in-person classes. The judge therefore tossed breach...

