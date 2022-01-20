7th Circ. Dooms Ill. Spa And Gym Owner's Virus Coverage Bid

By Eli Flesch (January 20, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The owner of the Sky Fitness Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, lost its bid for coverage of its pandemic losses Thursday after a federal judge found that the business' claims were barred by a Seventh Circuit ruling on direct physical loss. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland said the Seventh Circuit's December ruling throwing out an Illinois dental clinic's pandemic coverage suit set a clear precedent that there couldn't be virus loss coverage in the absence of physical loss or damage. The judge's ruling comes as another victory for the Cincinnati Insurance Co., a prominent player in the flood of pandemic...

