NY Fiber Co. To Pay $5M Over 'Unsafe' Pole Attachments

By Clark Mindock (January 21, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- New York's utility regulator has reached a $5 million settlement with a fiber optic internet service provider in Rochester over alleged violations of utility pole attachment rules, a sum of money the state said will help to develop broadband in the region. The New York State Public Service Commission announced the settlement Thursday, indicating that it had engaged in discussion with internet provider Greenlight Network LLC of Rochester regarding alleged failures to comply with the terms and conditions of the rules. The state said those alleged violations didn't meet safety standards, including through the installation of nonconforming attachments to utility-owned poles....

