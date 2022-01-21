Freeman Mathis Opens First Texas Office In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (January 21, 2022, 3:03 PM EST) -- The Atlanta-based law firm of Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP announced recently that it has entered the Texas market with a new Dallas-area office staffed by a trio of attorneys who used to work at a local boutique firm. Attorneys Tim Soefje, Bob Chadwick and Robin Foret left Seltzer Chadwick Soefje & Ladik PLLC to join Freeman Mathis as partners this month, according to an announcement Tuesday by Freeman Mathis. Soefje has been tapped to lead the firm's Plano office, its first in Texas. He represents lawyers and law firms, medical professionals, engineers and other professionals in professional negligence disputes. He...

