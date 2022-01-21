Ex-Pro Skater Gets 8 Years For Drug Sales, Bitcoin Laundering

By Ivan Moreno (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- A former professional skateboarder was hit with an eight-year federal prison sentence after admitting to distributing illicit drugs on the dark web and using the platform to launder the bitcoin from sales. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter imposed the sentence Wednesday in the Central District of California after Evan Jaime Hernandez, 35, pled guilty in June 2021 to one count of methamphetamine distribution and one count of laundering financial instruments. Hernandez will voluntarily report to prison May 10. In court documents, prosecutors described Hernandez's fall from a successful teenage professional skater who went on tours, appeared in videos and commercials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS