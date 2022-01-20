Bill Paxton's Family Can Seek Punitive Damages From Cedars

By Dave Simpson (January 20, 2022, 9:13 PM EST) -- A California state judge denied Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's bid to escape punitive damages in a wrongful death suit brought by actor Bill Paxton's family, ruling they can pursue punitive damages based on allegations that a doctor who allegedly botched Paxton's surgery also intervened to stop an autopsy. In an order on Cedars-Sinai's motion for summary adjudication, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven J. Kleifield on Wednesday rejected the hospital's attempt to get off the hook for punitive damages by placing the blame for the nixed autopsy on Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, who performed the surgery on the "Apollo 13" star and who...

