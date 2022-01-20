NYC Comptroller Blasts Gov.'s Housing Tax Incentive Reform

By Maria Koklanaris (January 20, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Changes to a lucrative tax abatement program in New York City proposed by New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul are minor and do not represent the overhaul the program needs, the city's comptroller said Thursday. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the changes in a lucrative tax abatement program in the city proposed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are not the overhaul that the program needs. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Democratic New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the entire tax abatement program, called 421-a, should have been completely scrapped. Instead, he said in the statement, the governor...

