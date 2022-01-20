Gov't Looks To Shape Forced Labor Import Enforcement

By Alex Lawson (January 20, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- Importers and advocates will soon have a chance to sound off on a sweeping new trade law aimed at countering forced labor in China's Xinjiang region as the government opens the door for input on how best to enforce the statute. In a Federal Register notice slated to be published Monday, the Biden administration's Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force will seek comments on enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which will bar any products with connections to Xinjiang from entering the U.S. The notice says comments are due by Feb. 10. The UFLPA, which sailed through Congress late last year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS