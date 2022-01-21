DHL Beats Claim It Overcharged Garden State Residents

By Craig Clough (January 21, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed a proposed class action against DHL on Thursday that accused the package delivery corporation of adding a $17 fee for Garden State residents by claiming that the fee represented import duties, ruling the breach of contract claim doesn't apply. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan granted DHL Express (USA) Inc.'s motion to dismiss the suit, holding that while claims other than breach of contract may apply to plaintiff Noam Martin's allegations, those potential claims are preempted under federal law through the Airline Deregulation Act and the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act. "Likewise, state common law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS