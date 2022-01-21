NBC, Ex-Exec Sued For $150M Over Stalled OJ Movie Project

By Dorothy Atkins (January 21, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A British filmmaker hit NBCUniversal and ex-NBC executive Ronald Meyer with a $150 million lawsuit Thursday, accusing Meyer of fraudulently inducing him to begin filming an O.J. Simpson movie based on false promises that he'd secure funding when Meyer was actually using the project to cover up sexual abuse allegations. In a 30-page complaint filed in New York federal court, Joshua Newton claims that his career and reputation have been sidelined by former NBCUniversal chief operating officer Meyer's false promises to get his films, "Nicole & O.J." and "The Will to Resist," funded and distributed after disgraced Hollywood film producer Brett...

