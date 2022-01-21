Calif. Ends Price-Fixing Fight With Japanese Auto Parts Co.

By Nadia Dreid (January 21, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- California's beef with Japanese auto parts maker KYB Corp. over its role in a scheme to fix the price of shock absorbers quietly ended Thursday when the state's attorney general dropped its suit, declaring the matter fully settled. The Golden State reached a deal with KYB last year for just over $633,000, California Attorney General Rob Bonta told the Michigan federal court in his motion to voluntarily dismiss the antitrust claims against the convicted auto parts maker. KYB pled guilty in connection with the industry-wide scheme in 2015 and inked more than $30 million in settlements to escape various claims related...

