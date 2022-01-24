Feds Fight Evidence Bar In Navy Ship Fraud Case At 11th Circ.

By Alyssa Aquino (January 24, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- The federal government on Thursday urged the Eleventh Circuit to revive a whistleblower's suit accusing contractors of knowingly billing the U.S. Navy for faulty pipe fittings on nuclear submarines, saying a Florida federal judge had asked for more evidence than needed. 84Partners LLC had alleged enough misconduct to support claims that General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. and Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division charged the U.S. Navy for defective pipe fittings, the U.S. Department of Justice said, noting that the 159-page complaint identified the allegedly faulty parts, the submarines on which they were installed and the underlying federal contracts....

