Office Space Management Co. Lands $150M Vista Investment

By McCord Pagan (January 21, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- Office space management company OfficeSpace Software Inc. said Friday it landed a $150 million investment from Vista Equity Partners. Atlanta-based OfficeSpace said in a statement the latest funding will be used to continue building out its platform, which helps businesses with managing desk and room booking, social distancing and analyzing how they're using their real estate. Resurgens Technology Partners is remaining a "significant investor" in the company, it added. "This is a milestone moment for OfficeSpace as we help our clients navigate the future of work," OfficeSpace CEO David Cocchiara said in the statement. "We're thrilled to receive support from Vista...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS