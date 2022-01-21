NJ Judge Seems At Risk Of Facing Psych Exam In Bias Suit

By Bill Wichert (January 21, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge seemed inclined Friday to direct a state judge to undergo a psychiatric examination by a defense expert as she pursues a lawsuit alleging state judiciary officials created a toxic workplace environment that left her emotionally distressed, citing how her own psychiatrist diagnosed her with certain mental conditions. During a Zoom hearing on the officials' bid to force that independent medical examination of Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda D. Wettre suggested that Dr. Joseph F. Acquaviva's diagnosis met the requirement that a mental condition has been placed "in controversy" in order for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS