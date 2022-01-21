Ex-NFLer Faces Restitution After COVID-19 Scam Sentence

By Max Jaeger (January 21, 2022, 2:14 PM EST) -- Former NFL wideout Kenbrell Thompkins will spend more than two years in prison for swiping Social Security numbers in a $300,000 COVID-19 unemployment insurance scheme, but the receiver's restitution remains up in the air until next month, court records show. Thompkins, who has already forfeited $6,000 in cash seized when he was arrested, will learn how much more he owes during a hearing slated for Feb. 28. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins, seen here during the 2013 NFL combine, is facing restitution after pleading guilty in a $300,000 COVID-19 insurance scam. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) U.S. District Judge Robert...

