NY Precedent Sinks Fla. Bars' COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Nathan Hale (January 21, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. on Friday escaped pandemic-related coverage claims from the owner of several Florida restaurants and bars, as a New York state court found the policyholder failed to show that the coronavirus caused "direct physical harm" to its property needed to trigger coverage. New York Supreme Court Justice Debra James acknowledged the difficulties posed by the ongoing pandemic, but said in a two-page order that the court had previously found that claims like those presented by SFMB Management LLC, the owner and operator of nine restaurant-bars in the Tampa Bay area, do not qualify for coverage under the...

