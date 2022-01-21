Punitive Damages Give Cancer Survivor $10M Win Over RJR

By Nathan Hale (January 21, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- A bladder cancer survivor won $5 million in punitive damages against R.J. Reynolds on Friday, a day after a Florida state jury awarded the former cigarette smoker just over $5 million for injuries it found he suffered as a result of the tobacco giant concealing the dangers of smoking and causing his illness. The jurors in state circuit court in Tampa returned verdicts below the $10 million in compensatory damages and $14 million to $20 million range on punitive damages that counsel for Joseph Rutkowski asked for, but they still decided R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. should pay millions and found the...

