Google Can't Sink Audio Patent In Del. Suit

By Andrew Karpan (January 21, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Delaware's top federal judge on Friday turned down Google's effort to throw out claims in an audio programming patent that a controversial Texas patent-holding company has spent the last decade asserting against some of the biggest names in the tech and media industries. Without comment, the one-page ruling from Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly signed off on an earlier decision from a federal magistrate judge who rejected Google's bid to sink two claims in a patent owned by Personal Audio LLC. The patent dates to paperwork the company filed with the patent office in 1996, related to a mail-order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS