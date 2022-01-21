Ill. Justices Revive Malpractice Suit Over Shoddy Biz Advice

By Lauraann Wood (January 21, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court said Friday that an intermediate appellate panel correctly revived a real estate company's legal malpractice claims over an attorney's allegedly negligent business wind-down advice, saying it was right to sue within two years of receiving an adverse underlying judgment. The justices said a lower appellate panel correctly reversed a trial court decision granting summary judgment to William Roger Carlson Jr. and his firm Carlson Partners Ltd. — which has since merged with Chicago firm Nisen & Elliott LLC — because Suburban Real Estate Services Inc. did not have an actionable injury until it received an adverse judgment...

