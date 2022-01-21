What To Expect From Merger Guideline Modernization

By David Shaw, Vishal Mehta and Alexa DiCunzolo (January 21, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- On Jan. 18, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division held a joint press conference to announce the launch of a broad-ranging public inquiry aimed at modernizing the merger guidelines, which outline the agencies' framework for analyzing mergers and acquisitions. The inquiry takes the form of a detailed request for public input on several aspects of merger review, including standards of proof, evidence of competitive harm, presumptions based on market share, the role of market definition, evaluation of competitive effects unrelated to price and treatment of efficiencies. The request also focuses heavily on how the guidelines...

