VW To Pay $3.5M To Settle Ohio Emissions Tampering Claims

By Linda Chiem (January 21, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- Volkswagen AG will pay $3.5 million to end Ohio's claims alleging that the German automaker violated state environmental and anti-tampering laws through its 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, Ohio's attorney general announced Friday. The $3.5 million settlement would close out a 2016 suit that the Buckeye State filed in a Franklin County state court accusing Volkswagen, as well as its luxury Audi and Porsche units, of violating Ohio's Air Pollution Control Act by making post-sale updates to the emissions control systems in thousands of its vehicles. Approximately 14,000 vehicles that had been sold or leased in Ohio were affected, according to...

