Ill. Justices Block City's Bid To Narrow Firefighter Benefits

By Jonathan Capriel (January 24, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has upheld a firefighter union's win against the Peoria City Council, killing a local ordinance that sought to narrow the instances in which a firefighter's "catastrophic injury" would qualify them for line-of-duty disability benefits. The justices on Friday ruled that only the Illinois Legislature, not city leaders, can define the kinds and levels of injuries that would require a municipality to cover firefighters', police officers' and prison guards' entire insurance premiums. Moreover, Peoria can't shrug off the high court's interpretation of state law, said Justice Rita B. Garman, who wrote the opinion for the panel. "Once we...

