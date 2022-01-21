Yandex Cuts Deal Ending Russian Self-Preferencing Case

By Matthew Perlman (January 21, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- Amid debate among U.S. lawmakers over legislation that would bar large technology platforms from favoring their own products and services, Russia's antitrust watchdog has entered a settlement with internet giant Yandex requiring the company to end similar practices. The Federal Antimonopoly Service said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Russian that Yandex has agreed to a settlement ending the agency's case against it, alleging the company favored its own services on its search engine. Yandex bills itself as one of Europe's largest internet companies, and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia. According to an English translation of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS