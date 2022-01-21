Feds Say Nursing Home Owner Dodged $29.5M Payroll Tax Bill

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 21, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- A Suffern, New York, businessman has been accused of failing to remit $29.5 million in payroll taxes in connection with his mulitstate nursing home chain, according to New Jersey federal prosecutors. The New Jersey federal court case stems from alleged tax violations spanning from mid-2017 to June 2018. Insurance producer Joseph Schwartz, 62, a principal of New Jersey-based health care and rehabilitation center operator Skyline Management Group LLC, was arrested Thursday and faces prison time and fines if found guilty, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Thursday. The alleged wrongdoing is spelled out in a 22-count indictment returned on Jan. 12...

