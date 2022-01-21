CIT Affirms Revised Subsidy Analysis In S. Korean Steel Brawl

By Jennifer Doherty (January 21, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge on Friday closed the latest chapter in a long-running dispute over whether South Korean authorities subsidized electricity for steel producers, accepting the U.S. Department of Commerce's updated reasoning for foregoing countervailing duties. Chief Judge Mark A. Barnett sustained Commerce's remand results in a two-page order and informed the parties that he planned to release a redacted public opinion. The decision reaffirms the court's 2018 endorsement of Commerce's investigation into cold-rolled steel from South Korea, which was later overturned by the Federal Circuit for its apparent reliance on an outdated pricing standard and incomplete examination of...

