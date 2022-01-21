Ex-Mass. Mayor Cites Omicron In 2nd Bid To Delay Prison

By Chris Villani (January 21, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- Former Massachusetts Mayor Jasiel Correia on Friday asked a federal judge to delay the start of his six-year prison term for a corruption conviction, citing the omicron variant and the fact that his alleged co-conspirator has yet to be tried. The onetime Fall River, Massachusetts, mayor requested to delay his report date until two weeks after the trial of his former chief of staff, who faces a March trial on charges she helped Correia shake down cannabis shops in exchange for his mayoral blessing to open in his city. If U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock does not want to wait...

