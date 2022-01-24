Hotel Internet Firm Wants Nomadix's $6.5M Jury Win Tossed

By Joyce Hanson (January 24, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- An online entertainment company for the hotel industry has urged a California federal judge not to award $6.5 million in damages to Nomadix Inc. after a jury favored the network device maker in a royalties suit, arguing that Nomadix failed to introduce proper evidence at trial. Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment Ltd. told Judge André Birotte Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in a renewed motion for judgment Thursday that Nomadix hadn't met the requirements for damages under the companies' license agreement because Nomadix didn't offer evidence at trial of any royalty-bearing "Guest-Tek property" under the agreement....

