DOJ Sues Pharmacist For Filling Illegal Opioid Prescriptions

By Michelle Casady (January 21, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- The owner of a pharmacy in San Antonio was sued by the federal government Friday for allegedly dispensing opioids and other controlled substances unlawfully, and prosecutors have asked the court to permanently bar the pharmacy from dispensing any controlled substances in the future. The named defendants in the lawsuit are Rite-Away Pharmacy & Medical Supply #2; Zarzamora Healthcare LLC, the entity that owns Rite-Away; and Jitendra Chaudhary, the pharmacist-in-charge and part-owner of the Rite-Away pharmacy. According to the government, Chaudhary and Rite-Away ignored multiple red flags in filling prescriptions, including repeatedly dispensing high amounts and dosages of potent opioids, and filling...

