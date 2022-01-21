DC Circ. Judge Seems Fine With FERC OKing $2.1B Pipeline

By Khorri Atkinson (January 21, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Friday indicated she's satisfied with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's reason for granting Nexus Gas Transmission LLC eminent domain authority for its $2.1 billion pipeline to export natural gas to foreign markets, pointing to the project's domestic benefits. The Nexus Gas Transmission pipeline would supply markets in Michigan, Ohio and Canada with gas from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, according to court papers. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) U.S. Circuit Judge Judith W. Rogers had voted with a three-judge panel in September 2019 to remand the case so FERC could present a stronger legal argument for granting Nexus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS