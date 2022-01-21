Texas Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers

By Katie Buehler (January 21, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday blocked the enforcement of President Joe Biden's mandate requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after finding that the president doesn't have authority to issue such a broad order, a ruling the federal government has already announced it's appealing. President Joe Biden's mandate requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 cannot be enforced, a Texas federal judge said Friday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown began his 20-page order freezing the mandate by stating that the case, which was brought by a group called Feds for Medical Freedom,...

