Ex-Giuliani Pal Gets Prison For Campaign Finance Misdeeds

By Stewart Bishop (January 21, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- Former Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman on Friday was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after previously admitting to soliciting $1 million from a Russian financier to make illicit political contributions in support of a cannabis venture. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken handed down the sentence to Fruman, 55, noting the Belarus-born Florida businessman was aware of the prohibition on foreign political contributions in U.S. elections, and he and his codefendants took many steps to conceal their misconduct. While acknowledging "this wasn't the Manchurian candidate," in reference to the political thriller novel and films, he said the...

