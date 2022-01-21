FCC Chair Says Agency Is Working On Spectrum Coordination

By Kelcee Griffis (January 21, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told members of Congress that her agency is working to resolve a government watchdog's recommendations for ways the FCC can better coordinate on spectrum policy. In a mid-January letter released Friday, Rosenworcel said the FCC is implementing five action items from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which detailed what the FCC and other federal agencies can do to better avoid radio signal interference in their spectrum management activities. The letter comes as wireless carriers and the aviation industry square off over whether 5G service will interfere with certain aircraft instruments, leading to some flight delays...

