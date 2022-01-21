Attys Beat NJ Town's Malpractice Claims Over Housing Deal

By Bill Wichert (January 21, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday tossed malpractice and related claims against four attorneys from the borough of Englewood Cliffs over a purportedly unfavorable settlement in affordable housing litigation, saying the municipality cannot go after the lawyers after having approved the deal. Superior Court Judge Christine A. Farrington issued orders dismissing with prejudice the claims against Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC attorney Thomas J. Trautner Jr. and the firm, lawyer Albert H. Wunsch III, and attorneys Jeffrey R. Surenian and Joseph Mariniello Jr. and both of their respective firms. The lawyers previously represented the borough. The borough council approved the...

