FTC Rulemaking Risks Expansion Of Unfair-Method Bounds

By Sean Gates (January 24, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- There's a battle brewing at the Federal Trade Commission. And the outcome could affect businesses far and wide. Over two blistering dissents, FTC Chair Lina Khan reiterated the commission's intent to issue rules defining unfair methods of competition under Section 5 of the FTC Act. This has never been done. Some say the FTC lacks the power to do so. And there are fierce debates over the wisdom of using rulemaking for this task. One aspect of the debates, however, is a blast from the past. According to the commission's recent statement of regulatory priorities, rulemaking is necessary because "the case-by-case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS