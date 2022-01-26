Calif. Bar's New Top Prosecutor On Building Back Trust

By Brandon Lowrey (January 26, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- The State Bar of California's credibility plummeted last year thanks to a combination of new and old problems emerging. Under pressure from state legislators to hire a new chief prosecutor to lead its troubled lawyer disciplinary system — the largest of its kind in the nation — the bar chose former acting U.S. Attorney George Cardona. George Cardona Cardona became the bar's chief trial counsel in October, taking the reins of a key part of the bar. State lawmakers have derided the bar's disciplinary arm for failing to keep up with complaints against attorneys, and for its errors and conflicts that...

