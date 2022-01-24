Chicago Immigration Firm Sued For Wage, Visa Violations

By Jennifer Doherty (January 24, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based immigration attorney sued her former employer in federal court alleging a handful of labor violations and fraudulent activity, including discrimination based on national origin and misrepresention of her wages on her H-1B specialty occupation visa petition. Argentinian-born attorney Natalia E. Curto accused Charles H. Cui and his firm Immigration Lawyers PC of failing to pay her time and a half for the overtime hours she worked and never paying her the prevailing wage the firm swore to provide on her immigration documents. Curto also said that her supervising attorney regularly demeaned her over the quality of her English....

