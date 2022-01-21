Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citgo Share Sale Off The Table For Now, Feds Say

By Caroline Simson (January 21, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has barred the holders of some $1.9 billion in defaulted Venezuelan bonds from executing a sale of shares in Citgo's parent company held by the country's state-owned oil company until 2023.

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license on Thursday and a related FAQ making clear that "transactions related to the sale or transfer of" the Citgo Holding Inc. shares, which are serving as collateral for the 2020 bondholders, "are prohibited" under U.S. sanctions on Venezuela until at least Jan. 20, 2023, "unless specifically authorized by OFAC."

At issue is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!