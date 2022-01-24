Suit Against Ex-USPTO Director Should Stay Alive, Biz Says

By Andrew Karpan (January 24, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A technology company has blasted former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee and other former and current patent office officials for taking the "extreme" step of arguing they are immune from facing claims that they rigged the inter partes review system to serve tech giants like Google. The claims came in a response filed Friday in a federal court in Memphis, Tennessee, in a computer programmer's case against Lee and others over rulings from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that scratched out patents owned by Martin David Hoyle and his company, B.E. Technology. Lawyers from the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS