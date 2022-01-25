Alston & Bird Expands In Atlanta With Ex-Troutman Trial Pros

By Jack Rodgers (January 25, 2022, 11:04 AM EST) -- Two attorneys with decades of experience between them navigating complex business disputes have joined Alston & Bird LLP, the firm recently announced. David Meadows and Alexandra Peurach join Alston & Bird's Atlanta office after both lawyers most recently worked at Troutman Pepper LLP as partners. Both Meadows and Peurach join their new firm as partners. The firm said that Meadows and Peurach recently defended a publicly traded utility company, PNM Resources, in shareholder lawsuits challenging the company's $8.7 billion merger with another energy services company, Avangrid Inc. The attorneys also defended payment company Total Systems Services Inc. in multiple suits, which...

