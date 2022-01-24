Real Estate Rumors: PNC Bank, Celebree School, Pontus

By Andrew McIntyre (January 24, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank has loaned $78.2 million for a Pompano Beach, Florida, multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The loan to developer Grover Corlew is for 2335 and 2401 E. Atlantic Blvd., where the company plans to build 355 apartment units, according to the report. Celebree School has inked a deal to lease 10,000 square feet in Columbia, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The deal is for space at 9151 Rumsey Road, which is owned by Finmarc Management and has a total of 49,000 square feet, according to the report. Pontus Capital has picked up seven South...

