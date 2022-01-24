4 Firms Build €1.56B Go-Private Deal For Dutch Bike Maker

By Benjamin Horney (January 24, 2022, 10:09 AM EST) -- A group led by private equity shop KKR and Netherlands-based investment firm Teslin has agreed to buy Dutch bicycle maker Accell Group NV for about €1.56 billion ($1.77 billion), the companies said Monday, in an agreement shaped by four law firms. The agreement calls for an entity called Sprint BidCo BV to purchase all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Accell for €58 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement. The supervisory board of Accell has already pledged unanimous support for the transaction. The buying group is led by KKR & Co. LP and Teslin Capital...

