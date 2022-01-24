Art Collector Sues For Right To Sell NFTs Of Indian Mural

By Elise Hansen (January 24, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- An art collector who purchased a painting by Indian artist M.F. Husain has told a New York federal court he's been threatened with copyright infringement claims from the artist's estate over plans to sell non-fungible tokens based on the vivid 60-foot mural. TamarindArt LLC on Friday sought a court judgment finding it had copyright ownership of the work and that the proposed non-fungible token project did not amount to copyright infringement. Tamarind is a collector and publisher of modern and contemporary Indian art, according to its website. The entity's principal is art collector and New York resident Kent Charugundla, court documents...

