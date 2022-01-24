BofA Customer Seeks Class Cert. In Botched Bankruptcy Suit

By Vince Sullivan (January 24, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- A customer of Bank of America NA asked a California federal judge Friday to certify as a class the hundreds of customers the bank allegedly incorrectly reported as debtors to credit agencies, which harmed their credit ratings. In his motion, plaintiff Norman Brooks III said he would be able to adequately represent the interests of other Bank of America customers residing in California who were falsely reported as having filed for bankruptcy between July 2016 and the present, and that the number of customers affected by those false reports could reach into the hundreds. "While the merits of the case are...

