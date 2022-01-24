High Court Will Weigh CWA Jurisdiction Question

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 24, 2022, 9:55 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will review whether the Ninth Circuit used the right test to determine whether wetlands are subject to federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will review a Ninth Circuit ruling that Idaho landowners need a Clean Water Act permit to build a home on their property. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Idaho landowners Michael and Chantell Sackett are appealing the Ninth Circuit's ruling that they need a Clean Water Act permit to build a home on their property. That court in August unanimously rejected the Sacketts' "core...

