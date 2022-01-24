Texas AG, 3 Others Sue Google Over Location Tracking

By Michelle Casady (January 24, 2022, 2:35 PM EST) -- Google LLC was sued by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in three states and the District of Columbia on Monday for allegedly surreptitiously tracking users' locations after the consumers believed they'd disabled that feature. Texas, Indiana, Washington, and Washington, D.C., all filed parallel lawsuits against the tech company Monday, alleging it leads consumers to believe that turning off "location history" will keep location data from being stored, when in actuality other settings and methods continue to collect the information. All four lawsuits allege Google has been collecting the data since at least 2014 and used it to send targeted advertisements...

